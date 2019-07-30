James “Jim” R. Lambert, 85, of Momence, passed away peacefully at home July 26, 2019.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A celebration of life service is planned for 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Memorials may be made to Momence Friends of the Park.
Jim was born Feb. 11, 1934, the son of Harold and Bernadette Regnier Lambert. He married Bonnie Gilbert on April 24, 1954 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence.
Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Joe Lambert; sister, Jean Lambert-Zack; nephew, David Lambert; and niece, Debbie Lambert Bishir.
Surviving are his wife, Bonnie; two sons, Jim (Wendy) Lambert, of Basel, Switzerland, Jeff Lambert, of Branson, Mo.; and one daughter, Jeanenne Lambert (Mike Shaver), of Lake St. Louis, Mo.; nine grandchildren, James Lambert, Ben (Pam) Lambert, Tatiana S. Lambert, Nadia M. Lambert, Krysta (Corey) Madden, Sara Lambert, Joyce Lambert, Grace Thornton and Noah Thornton; and five great-grandchildren, Ellie, Alex and Marina Lambert, and Aubree and Jameson Madden. Also surviving are two brothers, Donald (Boo) Lambert, of Momence, and Robert (Bob) Lambert, of Carterville, Ga.; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Jim and Bonnie left Momence in 1967 for Jim’s work and moved back to a home on the Kankakee River in Momence four years ago. He had a keen sense of humor and when asked why they moved back after having been gone for 48 years, Jim would reply, “To cross the finish line.” He loved Momence and was a wonderful source of local history. Jim was a paper boy when he was a kid and could remember where everyone lived, who owned each business, and had many stories about his hometown. Upon their return, Jim and Bonnie joined Momence Friends of the Park and hosted that group’s Thursday night potluck suppers on their beautiful porch overlooking the river. Jim always looked forward to that gathering of friends and they all enjoyed spending time with him.
He was proud of the eight years he served in the U.S. Army and his membership in the Veterans of Underage Military (VUMS) organization. He earned a Masters of Business Administration from Maryville University, St. Louis, Mo., and retired from Boeing, St. Louis.
Jim always enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
