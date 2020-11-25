MANTENO — James R. Lake, 92, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
James was born June 10, 1928, in Oak Park, the son of Alfred and Yvonne Martin Lake. James married Margaret Gorman on June 4, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. She preceded him in death Oct. 9, 2019.
He was a graduate of Bradley High School.
James was a proud union electrician of Local 176 for more than 50 years.
He proudly served in the National Guard for four years.
James was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic in Bradley for most of his life.
Surviving are his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kathy Lake, of Manteno, and children, Emily and Dave Price, of Burlington, Ky., and their children, David, Marley and Hudson; Luke and Amanda Grace, of Kankakee, and their daughter, Harper; Stepheny and Dan Wilder, of Bradley, and their children, Bailey, Amelia and Mallory; Terry Lake, of Mesa, Ariz.; MaryPat and Dave Spies, of Mesa, Ariz., and their sons, Anthony, Jacob and Austin; Tim Lake, of Reno, Nev., and his daughter, Alexandra.
In addition to wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Marty Lake.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Private services will be at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Memorials may be made to the Manteno Fire Department.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno.
