James Kirk

BRADLEY — James K. Kirk, 84, of Bradley, passed away Monday (May 17, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Cambria, the son of Kenneth and Ruth (Brown) Kirk. James married Doris Keys on May 13, 1960, in Kankakee.
James retired from Armstrong World Industries in Kankakee.
He was a volunteer with both the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. James was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed working in his yard. James loved his dogs. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served on the USS Bon Homme Richard CVA.
He was a member of Peoples Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are his wife, Doris Kirk, of Bradley; three sons, Bruce Kirk (Jim Turrell), of Limestone, Brian Kirk (Glyn), of Kankakee, and Brent Kirk (Cathy), of Winter Haven, Fla.; one daughter, Becky Bunch (Lindsay), of New Hampshire; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Kirk, of Bourbonnais.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister-in-law, Linda Kirk
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Peoples Church, Bourbonnais, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.