KANKAKEE — James Kammann, 64, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (May 27, 2020) at his home.
He was born Oct. 2, 1955, in Kankakee, the son of William J. and Isabelle (Molloy) Kammann. James married Pamela Davis on May 7, 1977, in Wilmington.
James was employed at Chicago Bridge and Iron for several years and then worked at Kankakee Lift Truck. He retired from the Greater Kankakee Airport after more than 20 years of service.
He liked experimenting with the grill, woodworking, camping, being in the outdoors and spending time with the family. He was a 1973 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
Surviving are his wife, Pamela Kammann, of Kankakee; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa (Brad) Raymond, of Newark, and Sara (Eric) Rabideau, of Bradley; and grandchildren, Alyvia and Carter Raymond and Dominick and Danicka Rabideau. Also surviving are two sisters; a brother; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Marcus.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a beloved dog, Spike.
A public celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
