BOURBONNAIS — James E. “Jim” Johnson, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born March 5, 1946, in Eldorado, the son of James O. and Fern Pemberton Johnson. Jim married Geri Bruckman on June 5, 2004, in St. Joseph, Mich. She survives.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Pamela (Dan) Steinkelner, of Oswego; stepson and daughter-in-law, Ed (Theresa) Bruckman; four grandchildren, Krystal (Jason) Smith, Brian (Felisa) Bruckman, Taylor (Ted) Langlois and Abby Bruckman, Adyson Duran, Mason Duran and Zane Duran; five great-grandchildren, Quinn, Libby, Jersey, Dylan and Ryan; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Phyllis Sakovich, of Kankakee, Grace Evelyn Walker, of Bourbonnais, and Mary Lou (Kenneth) Anderson, of Kankakee.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and infant brother, Phillip Johnson.
He was retired from the Kankakee County Highway Department where he had worked for 30 years.
Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Purple Heart.
He was a past member of River Valley Christian Fellowship in Bradley, and vice commander of the VFW Post 7535 in Momence, and American Legion Post 40 in Momence.
Jim enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, bowling and going to coffee shops.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood at a later date.
Memorials may be made to River Valley Animal Rescue in Momence.
