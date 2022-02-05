MOMENCE — James L. “Jim” LaMotte, 81, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 1, 2022) in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Oct. 23, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of Robert E. and Ethel Warmbir LaMotte. Jim married Marlene D. Grimes on Aug. 4, 1962, in Momence. She preceded him in death May 18, 2018.
Survivors include three daughters and three sons-in-law, Lori and Don Henry, of Bourbonnais, Sandy and Bob Malpasuto, of Bourbonnais, and Jackie and Bill Haas, of Bourbonnais; seven grandchildren, Jill (Justin) Licke, Ashley (Erik) Michener, Aryn (Jeff) Whiting, Jack Malpasuto, Mike Malpasuto, Nicole Haas and Ben Haas; and sister-in-law, Patricia LaMotte, of Bourbonnais.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Robert LaMotte and Richard LaMotte.
Jim was co-founder and vice-president of research and development for Custom Farm Seed in Momence.
He was a lifetime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, where he was a sitting member on the cemetery board and finance council.
Jim became a volunteer firefighter in 1958, and served on the Momence Fire Protection District for more than 50 years, which included 21 years as fire chief. He was a sitting member and past president of the board of trustees. He was a sitting officer and treasurer of the Illinois Firefighter Memorial Foundation and State Firefighter Medal of Honor Committee.
He began volunteering at Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, from its inception in 1971. He served 22 years as chairman of the board of directors, where he continued as a sitting member. He also served on the finance committee, building and grounds committee, safety team and numerous other teams, projects and events.
Jim served on the committee to establish 911 in Kankakee. He served on the Kankakee County Emergency Telephone System Board (ETSB) from 1989 to 2021, where he acted as chairman from 1993 to 2021. In 2002, what is currently known as KanComm was opened.
He was past president of the Hundred Club of Kankakee County and continued as a sitting member.
Jim was a member and past vice chairman of the Kankakee County Board. He served as past board member of Drug Free, Inc.
He received numerous awards for his many years of community involvement. In 1999, he was Momence Citizen of the Year. In 2002, he received the Good Shepherd Manor Amicus Certus (Latin for “True Friend”) Award with his wife, Marlene. In 2004, he was awarded Volunteer of the Year from the Junior League of Kankakee County. In 2013, he received the Outstanding Community Service award from the Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts. In 2015, he received the Momence Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2018, he was awarded the Leadership Award presented by Van Drunen Farms. In 2018, he received the Joe Gianotti President Award Hundred Club of Kankakee County, In 2021, Jim was given the Kankakee 911/ETSB Years of Service Award. The Kankakee County Board Proclamation named October of 2021 as Jim LaMotte Month. He was given a certificate of recognition from the Illinois House of Representatives for his years of service and dedication to public safety.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling with his wife and golfing. He was an avid White Sox fan and a competitive bowler in his youth.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, the Momence Fire Protection District, or St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.
