BOURBONNAIS — James “Jim” Dluzak Sr., 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (June 25, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Oct. 21, 1942, in Kankakee, the son of Bernard and Mildred (Wulff) Dluzak. Jim married Judy Brough on Nov. 16, 1963. They were married 48 years. She preceded him in death in 2012.
Jim owned and operated Dluzak Trucking. He enjoyed going to auctions and “shooting the s_ _ t” over afternoon coffee.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, James (Amy) Dluzak Jr., of Sheldon; two daughters, Lori Weir, of Bourbonnais, and Diana (Greg Dubiel) Harrah, of Ramsey; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dave Taylor) Wright, Elizabeth Weir, Von Dluzak, Emily Dluzak, Ruby Dluzak and Lily Dluzak; and two great-grandchildren, McKenzie Wright and Eli Wright. Also surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Cindy (Gary) Mortimer, of Warren, Pa.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Jacob Dluzak.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There are no services at this time.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
