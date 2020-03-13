DUBUQUE, IOWA -- James "Jim" M. Dean, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Feb. 28, 2020, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Hope Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
James was born Dec. 2, 1964, in Kankakee, the son of Ralph W. and Marlys C. Anderson Dean. On Oct. 24, 1987, he married Cindy Hall at Deer Creek Christian Church in University Park.
He was a 1982 graduate of Rich Central High School. James attended Northern Illinois University and received his degree from South Suburban College in 1995.
Surviving are his wife, Cindy; one daughter, Annette Dean, of Dubuque, Iowa; two sons, Alex Dean and Austin Dean, both of Dubuque, Iowa; his parents, Ralph and Marlys Dean, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one brother, Jeffrey Dean, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; several brothers- and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, one aunt, and one uncle.
