MANTENO — James Jankus, 88, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Jan. 25, 1932, in Chicago, the son of Charles and Helen (Hultgen) Jankus. James married Priscilla Johanns on July 23, 1955, in Platteville, Wis.
James retired from Bloom Trail High School, where he was the dean of students. He was a member of the Masonic Crete Lodge 763. James loved going to estate sales with friends, fishing and boating. He was an avid traveler. James especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War in the 101st Airborne Paratrooper Division.
James was a member of the Manteno United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Priscilla Jankus, of Manteno; four daughters, Juliet Jankus, of Signal Hill, Calif., Jean and David Hobson, of Hillsboro, Mary and Jim Jamicich, of Manteno, and Beth Jankus and Charles Vaden, of Woodland Hills, Calif.; seven grandchildren; and 13 great- grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Ed Jankus.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Plateville, Wis.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
