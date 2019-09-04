James Jaenicke, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Aug. 30, 2019) at his home.
He was born Sept. 18, 1952, in Kankakee, the son of Darwin and JoAnn (Blackmore) Jaenicke. James married Valerie Collins Mackin on May 28, 2004, in Kankakee.
James was a graduate of Kankakee Westview High School.
He had been involved in the operation of the family business, Jaenicke’s Root Beer Stand in Kankakee.
James owned and operated the Jaenicke’s on Wall Street in Kankakee. He had also managed the Dairy Queen on Station Street in Kankakee.
He was also employed by Midwest Transit and had worked for McBroom Cadillac and Transeas Travel. James was a pilot and enjoyed flying. He had a lifelong interest in cars and was an avid golfer. He loved his grandchildren dearly. They meant the world to him.
Surviving are his wife, Valerie Jaenicke, of Kankakee; one stepson, Andrew and Stephanie Mackin, of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Kinsley and Briggs Mackin; his father, Darwin Jaenicke, of Kankakee; two sisters, Barbara and Jimmy Angel, of Winter Park, Fla., and Linda and Eric Boness, of Kankakee; one brother, Dennis Jaenicke, of Kankakee; several nieces and nephews; and one great-niece and one great-nephew.
Preceding him in death were his mother, JoAnn Jaenicke; and stepson, Nathan Mackin.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will be in at a later date in Clifton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
