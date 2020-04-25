MOMENCE — James “Jim” Edwin Hunter, 88, passed away April 19, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 19, 1931, the son of Leslie and Myrtle Hunter, in Momence. His parents preceded him in death.
He was one of three children. Jim graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where he loved to play sports and even set a record in basketball.
Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He worked as a plant supervisor and drafting instructor at General Foods for 35 years.
Jim enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and golf. He also loved spending time with his family and taking wonderful vacations together. Jim loved to watch baseball and was an avid Cardinals fan. He was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee, and the VFW.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia (Morrow) Hunter; one son, Robert Hunter, of Bradley; two grandchildren, Megan (Hunter) Bull, of Kankakee, and John Hepler, of Florida; and two great- grandchildren, Kloey and Daymien Bull, of Bourbonnais.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Ann Hunter; one brother, Ben Hunter; and one sister, Rita Williams.
Due to the coronavirus, private services will be held at Schreffler Funeral Homes. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
