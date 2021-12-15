James Horton

BOURBONNAIS — James A. Horton, 68, of Bourbonnais, entered into new life on Friday (Dec. 10, 2021) from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 4, 1953, in Terre Haute, Ind., the son of Thomas and Velma (Swinford) Horton. James married Patti Sams on Sept. 15, 1979, in Clinton.
Jim recently retired from CSL Behring, Bradley, where he worked as an operator in the API department. Previously, he had worked at Plochman Mustard, Manteno, as a maintenance mechanic, and spent many years at Chicago Bridge and Iron, Bourbonnais, as a storeroom clerk. He was a member of River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais Township.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing, spending time with his family and was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan. Jim will be remembered by many for his dedication to youth sports programs in the community. One of his greatest accomplishments was establishing and coaching the Stray Cats Soccer Team.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Patti; three sons, Neil (Amy) Horton, of Downers Grove, Kyle Horton, of Minier, and Drew Horton, of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Lux, Ila, Theodore and Penelope; as well as three siblings, Jeanne (Chuck) Benninger, of Fresno, Calif., Joyce (Sam) Mullinex, of Pensacola, Fla., and John (Linda) Horton, of Pensacola, Fla.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a brother, Jerald.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be at a later date.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.