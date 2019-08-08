James “Jim” R. Hebert, 83, of Manteno, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 6, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee, surrounded by his family.
He was born April 2, 1936, in Kankakee. James was the son of Frank and Mary (Blechle) Hebert.
James was raised in Kankakee and attended Kankakee High School, then served in the U.S. Marines from 1950 to 1953.
On June 23, 1956, James married Jane Shreffler, of Manteno. He met Jane at a local skating rink. Together they made their home and raised their family in Bourbonnais, and later settled in Manteno.
Jim worked for Ford Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights for 40 years and retired in 1996.
He had many passions. Jim enjoyed skating, boating, pipe smoking, drawing, shooting archery, painting, bowling and doing calligraphy. After retirement, he enjoyed bowling four days a week. He was a sharp dresser and had a passion for collecting clothes. Jim had a contagious smile that lit up any room and was best known for his quick-witted humor. Family was Jim’s priority. He spent many hours teaching his kids and grandchildren archery, sports and drawing. Jim had impeccable handwriting skills and friendly handshakes. He made the best French toast, his friends and family said.
Jim was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Manteno and the Knights of Columbus. He was a lifetime Cubs fan and was thrilled to see the Cubs win the World Series.
Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Jane (Shreffler) Hebert; three sons, Danny, of Manteno, Jamie, of Manteno, and Tim (Lora) Hebert, of Bourbonnais; six daughters, Jennifer Schnell, of Manteno, Veronica Nelson, of Bourbonnais, Juanita (Rick) Spangler, of Decatur, Julie, of Manteno, Katrina (Steve) Sewell, of O’Fallon, and Marsha, of Manteno; sister, Theresa Marko (Chris) Gaytan, of Mount Vernon; 25 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Eugene, Tom and Chuck Hebert; and grandson, Korban Spangler.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Brown Funeral Home, Manteno. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Manteno. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Manteno.
In honor of Jim, the family asks that everyone celebrating his life wear his favorite color, purple.
(Pd)
