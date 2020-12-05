James Gravelle

BOURBONNAIS — James J. “Jim” Gravelle, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
He was born March 30, 1949, in Clifton, the son of Emerson and Marie (Ortwig) Gravelle. Jim married Nina Porter on April 26, 2006, in Bourbonnais.
Jim worked at CSL Behring from age 18 until his retirement at age 55. He owned and operated Manteno Laundry and Dry Cleaners for more than 40 years.
Jim was in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years.
He was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are his wife, Nina Gravelle, of Bourbonnais; one brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Joan Gravelle, of Clifton; three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Theresa and Terry Tibbetts, of Bourbonnais, Catherine and Steve Bland, of Normal, and Carolyn and Jim Frietsch, of Deer Creek; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Research at Northwestern Memorial Hospital or for Masses.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
