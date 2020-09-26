ESTERO, FLA. — James E. Girard, 75, of Estero, Fla. and Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) at his home in Bourbonnais.
He was born Sept. 7, 1945, in Kankakee, the son of Maurice and Rose Marie (Knittel) Girard. James married Barbara Silverstein on July 27, 1968, at Saint Rose Church.
James founded many local businesses, including Builders’ Electric, Kankakee Ace Hardware, BB&J Apartments and All-Star Management. He also developed local neighborhoods, including River Bluff, Limestone Meadows, Northfield Meadows, River Crossing and Indian Meadows.
While in the Boy Scouts of America, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.
James was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the highly specialized Davy Crockett Brigade at Fort Carson, Colo.
He served as president of the Herscher Community Unit School District 2 Board of Education.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Girard, of Estero, Fla.; three sons, Brian Girard (Charlotte Boulay), of Philadelphia, Pa., William Girard (Blake Doherty), of Florence, Mass., and Jamison (Aelita) Girard, of Washington, D.C.; five grandchildren, Simon, Teodors, Zile, Elodie and Naia (who all knew him as “Guh”); one sister, Janet Giroux, of Bourbonnais; three brothers, Francis (Sandy) Girard, of Limestone, Joe (Nancy) Girard, of Bourbonnais, and Rich (Anita) Girard, of Bourbonnais, and a brother-in-law, Marc (Sandy) Silverstein.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Gerald Girard and Leo Girard; his father-in-law, William Silverstein; and mother-in-law, Jacqueline Jaffe Smith.
Private family services were held.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice in Bourbonnais, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
