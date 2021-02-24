BOURBONNAIS — James “Jim” R. Geary, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Feb. 21, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Feb. 15, 1936, in Mormon, Ky., the son of Nonnie and Jenny (Haney) Geary. Jim married Jacquelene Damron on June 16, 1957, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Kankakee.
Jim retired from Waste Management.
He loved gardening, fixing things, cooking out with the boys and attending all the grandchildren’s activities. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Jim was a member of the U.S. National Guard.
Surviving are his wife; two sons and daughters-in-law, Tim (Michelle) Geary, of Altorf, and John (Amy) Geary, of Kankakee; one daughter, Beth Galloway (Don Allen), of Kankakee; one sister-in-law, Peggy Shutter, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, Jennifer Galloway, Kristin (Brad) Phillips, Randy Geary, Torin Geary, Jack Geary and Hannah Geary; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Willow; along with several nieces and nephews in Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio and Florida.
Preceding him in death were his parents, six sisters and one brother.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials are made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.