KANKAKEE — James Dupuis, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) at his daughter’s home.
He was born Sept. 15, 1933, in Chicago, the son of Sydney L. and Rose (Gringer) Dupuis. James married his loving wife, Dolores C. Grayeda, on Sept. 25, 1954, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Chicago. She preceded him in death Feb. 29, 2016.
James was a devoted husband, and loving and caring father. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was an accountant and tax preparer. He owned Manhattan Bookkeeping for more than 30 years, retiring in 2016.
James was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church for 39 years and served as a member of the finance council. James was also a member of the Sons of Italy, the Quadrille Dance Club and the Knights of Columbus.
He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and loved going to Wrigley Field and other Major League ballparks to watch his “Cubbies” play. He also enjoyed golfing and bowling. He played in numerous leagues. James enjoyed playing cards and going to casinos. He loved to travel and one of his lifelong dreams was to see the Chicago Cubs win the World Series. On Nov. 2, 2016, surrounded by family and friends, his dream came true.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jim Dupuis, of Kankakee, and Jerome (Julie) Dupuis, of Kankakee; four daughters and two sons-in-law, Margaret (Dave) Sula, of Herscher, Roxane Dupuis, of North Chesterfield, Va., Deanne (Ron) Young, of Aroma Park, and Nicolette Dupuis, of Baltimore, Md.; 14 grandchildren, RJ (Leigh) Young, Amber Dupuis, Jessica (Todd) Heldt, Michelle Dupuis, Katie (Joe) Miller, Elizabeth (Tony) Ewald, Jonathon Young, Breanne (Clay) Coffman, David Sula, Abbie Young, Sydney Dupuis, Anthony Dupuis, Gregory Dupuis and Michael Santagata; seven great-grandchildren, Carter, Kasen, Matthias, Maddon, Ember, Arlo and Addison; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Teresa Troccoli, of Portland, Ore., Audrey Graffis, of Deltona, Fla., and Peggy (Tee) Sunkins, of Kankakee; and two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Michael (Anita) Troccoli, of Crystal Lake, Bob (Estelle) Dupuis, of Elgin, and Toni Dupuis, of Kingwood, Texas.
In addition to his wife, Dolores Dupuis, he was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Grace Dupuis; stepfather, Joe Troccoli; one brother, Walter Dupuis; one sister, Arlene Dupuis; and one granddaughter, Rebecca Young.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family service will be held. Inurnment will be in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
