James Dickerson, 78, of Pembroke Township, passed away Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born July 16, 1941, in Memphis, Tenn., the son of William Dickerson and Lula Bell (Boddie) Dickerson.
James was a retired assembly worker, having worked at Ford Motor Company.
He was a resident of the Pembroke Township area for 23 years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and raising dogs.
Surviving are one daughter, Lisa Parker (Theo Tiggs), of Milwaukee, Wis.; two sons, Marvin (Derice) Hamilton, of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Donald (Theresa) Hamilton, of Chicago; one brother, Melvin Dickerson, of Tennessee; four sisters, Annie Harper and Faye James, both of Chicago, Dorothy Adams, of Decatur, and Lula Henderson, of Memphis, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Preceding him in death were his wife; one brother; and two sisters.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Greater St. Paul Baptist Church, 4347 South Walnut, Hopkins Park, with the Rev. Percy Bobo officiating. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Please sign his online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!