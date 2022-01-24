James DeGroot

ST. ANNE — James M. DeGroot, 68, of St. Anne, passed away peacefully Friday (Jan. 21, 2022).
He was the beloved husband of 38 years to Kathleen Marie DeGroot (nee Sikma); loving father of Elizabeth (Michael) VanSomeren and Mary (Seth) Burkey; cherished grandfather to Riley VanSomeren and Clara Burkey; dear brother of Patti DeGroot, Paul (Cindy) DeGroot and Paula DeGroot; and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
For the past 47 years, Jim was a vegetable and grain farmer. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at First Reformed Church of Wichert, 7697 E 4500S Road, St. Anne. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, also at First Reformed Church of Wichert. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Wichert.
Memorials may be made to First Reformed Church of Wichert or South Pointe Youth for Christ, 232 Main St. NW, Suite 103, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.
Funeral arrangements are by Smits, Momence Funeral Chapel, 203 N. Locust St., Momence. For more information, please call 815-472-4050.
Please sign his online guestbook at smitsfh.com.