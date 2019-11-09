James L. Davis, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019). He died peacefully in his sleep at home.
He was born Sept 18, 1931, in Bloomington, the son of Walter and Lula (Stephens) Davis. James married Audrey J. Cremer on June 15, 1957.
James was the owner of Davis Auto Sales from 1961 until 2003 when he closed the business and retired.
He was fascinated with airplanes, becoming an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Air Force. Later, he fulfilled his dream and earned his private pilot’s license.
James was active in St. Josephs Catholic Church in Bradley, over the years as a CCD instructor, a eucharistic minister and lector.
Surviving are his wife, Audrey J. Davis; his daughter, Donna (Davis) Sparks, of Arlington, Wash.; and a sister, Evelyn Newell, of Springfield.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister; and four brothers.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bradley.
