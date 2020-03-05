WILMINGTON, DEL. -- James "Jim" Davidson, 77, of Wilmington, Del., passed away Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) in Newark, Del., with family by his side.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 7, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee. Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee, with full burial honors by the U.S Marine Corps League Detachment 1253.
James was born Oct. 15, 1942, in Tunica, Miss., the son of Willie and Mary Mallett Davidson.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1967.
James had been employed by and retired from General Foods Corporation.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, playing spades and barbecuing.
He was married to Natalie Henry Davidson. She survives, of Wilmington, Del. Also surviving are his sons, Herman and Travis Davidson, both of Kankakee, Troy (Sadie) Davidson, of St. Paul, Minn., and Todd (Kathryn) Davidson, of Virginia Beach, Va.; daughters, Tyra (Kenneth) Jackson, of Wilmington, Del., and Natalie (Ronald) Hundley, of Kankakee; sisters, Lillie (Elmer) Griffin and Ann (Joseph) Wills, all of Kankakee, and Joyce Patterson, of San Antonio, Texas; brother-in-law, Nara Whitlow, of Kankakee; special son, Doreece Winfield; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; grandparents; sisters, Linda Smith and Doris Whitlow; brothers, Lee and John Davidson; grandsons, Mario Harrell Jr. and Shareef Lateef; and several aunts and uncles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!