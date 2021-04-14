KANKAKEE — James “Jim” Coyle, 96, of Kankakee, passed away April 6, 2021, at his home.
Jim was born Aug. 4, 1924, in Buffalo, N.Y., the son of Francis and Margarette Miller Coyle. He married Norma “Jean” Lang in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Nov. 10, 2012.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force, having served a combined 20 years. He served during World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam. Jim retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. He was a lifetime member of the Kankakee American Legion, the Kankakee VFW, and the Bradley Moose Lodge.
Jim was an avid fan of flea markets, garage sales and auctions.
He was the owner of the Nightingale Tavern and Broadway Foods & Liquor for many years.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Richard and Jo Anne Coyle, of Pembroke Pines, Fla., and Gordon “Dale” Coyle, of Kankakee; three daughters and one son-in-law, Sharon Fennell, of Bourbonnais, Pam Wilkens, of Bourbonnais, and Jackie and Bobby Dean, of Kankakee; his loving caretaker, Dianna “DD” Denault, of Kankakee; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Mark Fennell; one son-in-law, Floyd Wilkens; one sister, Sally Coyle; and his stepfather, Richard Kreimeier.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, April 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. Chaplain Marlin Ludwig will officiate the ceremony.
Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family wishes.
