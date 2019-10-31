James Butler Sr., 90, of Piper City, passed away Monday (Oct. 28, 2019) at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.
He was born Feb. 17, 1929, in County Waterford, Ireland, the son of Nicholas and Hanna (Baldwin) Butler. James married Nora “Christina” Hughes in April of 1961, in Chicago. She preceded him in death April 2, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents and five brothers.
Surviving are five children, James (Tina) Butler, of Peotone, Maura (Kevin) Culver, of Peotone, Martin (Kimberly) Butler, of St. John, Ind., Michael (Julie) Butler, of Wheaton, and Monica (Edward) Wantuch, of Schererville, Ind.; two brothers, Richard Butler, of Piper City, and Quan (Kathleen) Butler, of Ireland; one sister, Nan (James) Geraghty, of Ireland; and 10 grandchildren, Sean (fiancee, Sara) Culver, Christine Culver, Matthew (fiancee, Hannah) Culver, Rebecca Butler, Brian Butler, Grace Butler, Jack Butler, Eamon Wantuch, Molly Wantuch and Kate Wantuch.
James was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City, and Chatsworth Knights of Columbus 730 4th Degree. He was a produce manager at High-Low Foods in Chicago for 15 years, Wiseway Foods for 12 years, Cub Foods for 10 years, and retired in October of 1993 from Horizon Foods. James loved gardening, fishing, walking, bike riding, and volunteering for the Piper City Food Basket.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City. Funeral Mass will be at 12:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, also at the church, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at Piper City.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
