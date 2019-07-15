James “Jim” Buckner, 76, of Bradley, passed away Friday (July 12, 2019) at his home.
He was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Gilman, the son of Roger and Gertrude (Gerdes) Buckner. Jim married Christine Lovell on June 18, 1976, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Jim owned Buckner Financial in Bradley. He was a certified public accountant. He was also a life insurance agent and a real estate broker.
He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, the Moose and Exline Sportsmans Club.
Jim always had a smile for everyone he saw and never met a stranger.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years. His tour of duty was spent on the admiral staff of an aircraft carrier.
Surviving are his wife, Christine Buckner, of Bradley; one son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Ashley Buckner, of Kankakee; one daughter and her fiancé, Stacey Buckner and Ron Kwasman, of Chicago; one grandchild, Adeline; and his mother-in-law, Norma Lovell, of Bradley.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one granddaughter, Sadie; and his father-in-law, Paul Lovell.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!