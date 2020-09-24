KANKAKEE — James Michael Buckley, 62, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020) in Kankakee, at his brother’s home. Francis and Angela Buckley have been Jim’s caregivers since this journey began 4½ years ago. He was born March 14, 1958, in Kankakee, the son of Vincent and Eileen (Lafond) Buckley.
Those who knew Jim, know how much he loved rooting on his favorite teams, the Chicago Cubs and NASCAR races.
Jim worked a number of places through the years, but many will remember him best as a bartender at Fat Rats where he worked for 17 years. He was most recently employed at Baker & Taylor in Momence. And recently received the title for the best dog sitter.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Patrick; and one sister, Mary Gierke.
Surviving are three sisters and four brothers-in-law, Janellen and Patrick Brouillet, of Kankakee, Theresa and Rome Hubert, of Bourbonnais, Kathy and Stan Gremar, of Bourbonnais, and Mike Gierke, of Kankakee. Also surviving are four brothers and five sisters-in-law, Bernie and Paula Buckley, Alan and Bonnie Buckley, Greg and Edie Buckley, and Francis and Angela Buckley, all of Kankakee, and Debra Buckley, of Bonfield; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and his favorite puppy, Sammy.
A visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Private family burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
