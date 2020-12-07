KANKAKEE — James “Bubba” Cox, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 29, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, also at the funeral home.
Attendance to the funeral is limited.
Pastor Carl Randle Sr. will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Ground Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
James Richard “Bubba” Cox was born Jan. 18, 1936, in Whiteville, Tenn., the son of Charles Cox and Ada C. Norment Cox. The family relocated to Kankakee in August of that year. He attended local area schools and graduated from Kankakee High School in 1953.
He enlisted post Korean War in February of 1954 in Chicago for the U.S. Air Force and achieved the rank of A1C. Three years later, in November of 1957, he was discharged from Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, N.Y.
He then entered the workforce, where he held positions such as factory worker/union steward at Quaker Oats for 28 years, from whence he retired in February of 1991.
Mr. Cox enjoyed serving the people on the Kankakee City Council from 1999 to 2015, and was greatly respected by many.
He served on the Kankakee City Planning Commission and as a precinct committeeman. He was a member of Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and also served on the Trustee Board. He served in various capacities of the Kankakee County NAACP.
James was equally active as a coach for the Kankakee Jaycees Little League, union steward for Local 70, on committees to end police brutality, to rename Franklin School to Millie L. Proegler, the Wagon Wheel Reunion Committee, and was instrumental in registering hundreds of citizens to vote. He was also a member of the committee to return to one high school, and member of the Black Liberation of Chicago.
James Richard “Bubba” Cox leaves to cherish his memory, one brother, Clifton Cox, of Kankakee; sisters, Lou Anna Hunter, of Kankakee, Ruby M. Tate, of Joliet, Lois Reid, of Markham, and Jackie Adkins, of Minnesota; and a host of nieces and nephews from California to Bermuda, from Minnesota to Florida; and many other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Gertrude Cox, Cora Lee Garner and Ada L. Johnson; brothers, Edward “Baby Ray” Cox, George Cox, Leander Cox, Booker T. Cox and Ben E. Cox.
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!