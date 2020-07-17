MIDLAND CITY, ALA. — James Michael Boudreau, 68, of Midland City, Ala., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Nov. 18, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Donald M. and Isabelle V. (Slick) Boudreau. James married Diane Kay Meyer on April 5, 1975.
James loved the Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, Cubs and NASCAR racing.
Surviving are his wife, Diane; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sherry (Steve) Anderson, Bill (Linda) Meyer, Julius (Dawn) Meyer, Darlene (James) Leohr, Paul (Nancilynn) Meyer and Dale (Lisa) Meyer; special friends, Ed and Stacy Meyer; plus many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Judith Boudreau; mother and fathers-in-law, Roselma and Ed Clocksin and Julius Meyer; plus four beloved fur babies, Chivas, Dusty, Kristi and Annie.
Memorial services will be held in Illinois at a later date, yet to be determined.
Please sign his online guestbook at familyfirstfuneralcare.com.
