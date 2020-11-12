PUEBLO, COLO. — James Armstrong, 61, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away Nov. 3, 2020, at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colo.
He was born April 25, 1959, in Chicago, the son of James Wilkerson and Alma Campbell.
James married Rebecca (Johnson) Armstrong on Feb. 21, 1985, in Pembroke Township.
He was a self-employed mechanic. He had lived in the Kankakee County area for 50 years.
James was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
His hobbies included bowling, fishing and cooking.
Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Armstrong, of Pueblo, Colo.; one son, Patrick (Tyressa) Johnson, of Bourbonnais; three daughters, Samanthia (Mark) Baines, of Pembroke Township, Quiana Armstrong, of Pueblo, Colo., and Sara (Chris) Morris, of Bourbonnais; his father, James Wilkerson, of Pueblo, Colo.; one brother, Michael (Latrice) Campbell, of Zion; four sisters, Denise Boxley, of Kankakee, Sonja (Luther) Berry, of Kankakee, Angela (Laurent) Springer, of Kankakee, and Stephanie (Eddie Morris) Campbell, of Kankakee; 14 grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his mother and a sister.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, with the Rev. Ernest Rucker officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.
COVID 19 restrictions require face masks and social distancing.
Please sign his online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!