James Alvey

KANKAKEE — James “Jim” A. Alvey left this life May 4, 2021, from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Jim was born Feb. 25, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of James and Mary Alvey.
He graduated from Momence High School in 1972 and attended Le Tourneau College in Longview, Texas.
Jim began his U.S. Postal Service career in 1975 and worked within various departments, including procurement, supply, maintenance, service and processing at the Kankakee Post Office until his retirement in 2013. He was a member of the American Postal Workers Union.
Surviving are his life partner, Paula Litherland; two sons, Josh Alvey and Jared (Wendy Lizardo) Alvey; two stepdaughters, Candace Litherland and Kristen Pia; stepgrandchildren, Trenton Morris, Brooklyn Coulter, Kali Coulter, Liberty Coulter, Brynna Pia and Maui Pia; brothers, Steve Alvey and Keith Alvey (Doris); sisters, Donna (Roger) Anderson, Sue (Ralph) Donnelly, Kathy Alvey and Joy Alvey; along with many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim was a skilled craftsman and completed many projects from initial design and building to finishing. He raced RC cars that he designed and built with electronic workings. Jim was an avid cyclist and enjoyed biking on the local park trails as well as taking trips to other scenic park trails in Illinois and Wisconsin. He enjoyed gardening and especially the spring and summer flowers and the lunches made from the vegetable garden produce. He also enjoyed the backyard birds, butterflies and their habitat.
He was a loving partner, father and grandfather. Jim was dearly loved, sadly missed and held close with memories he provided.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Jensen Funeral Home, 3639 E. State Route 17, Kankakee (be sure to head east of I-57).
Memorials may be made to Fortitude Community Outreach, 1180 N. Convent, Bourbonnais, IL 60914, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Everyone is asked to please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and social distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, thank you for your cooperation.