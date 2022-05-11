MOMENCE — Jake D. Munyon, 84, of Momence, passed away Monday (May 9, 2022) at his home.
He was born Sept. 16, 1937, in Kankakee, the son of William K. and Sybil Mae Printy Munyon. Jake married Joan Pachner on June 30, 1954, in Paxton. She survives.
In addition to his wife, Joan Munyon, of Momence, surviving are two daughters, Lorraine (Harry) Hunte, of Momence, and Jeannine Munyon (Brian Zelhart), of Momence; three sons, Leon (Kathy) Munyon, of St. Charles, Myron (Kimberly) Munyon, of Papineau, and Jaeson (Bobbie) Munyon, of Momence; his sister, Myrtle Lovell; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Munyon, of Momence, and Judy (Roland) Martin, of Naples, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Myron and William D. Munyon; and grandson, Dillon Hearn.
Jake was a hardworking farmer all of his life, and loved his tractors and Jack Russell Terriers, especially, Old Babe.
He was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, and the Kankakee Moose Lodge 802. Jake served on the Momence Township Board, Kankakee County Fair Board and was a 4-H Leader.
Jake enjoyed deep-sea fishing and big-game hunting with close friends Dave Iten and Frank Raymond, as well as world traveling with Sam Sadler. In retirement (sorta), Jake spent a majority of his time with lifelong friend and classmate, Joe Sanders, at his Florida home. Jake was known to be loud at times and not always politically correct, but his actions were always in good nature and from the heart. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as a devoted “Papa.” And if you knew him, it was always 5 o’clock somewhere.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.
Memorials may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation in support of his loving great granddaughter, Nora; and/or the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.