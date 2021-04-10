NEW HAVEN — Jacquelyn I. “Jackie” Wicker, 76, of New Haven, passed from this life on April 4, 2021, from Deaconess Hospital, Evansville, Ind.
Jackie, as most knew her, was born in Chicago, on April 28, 1944, the daughter of James and Bonnie (Andrews) Hults. Her parents preceded her in death. On Feb. 12, 1971, she married William Lee Wicker. He survives.
Jackie served our country in the U.S. Army.
Before moving to New Haven, Jackie and William Lee had lived in Kankakee for many years where she owned and operated the Second Mortgage Tavern for more than 14 years. She loved to play Euchre and always had many yard ornaments she was so proud of. Jackie always had a smile for everyone and will be missed.
In addition to her husband, William Lee Wicker, of New Haven, who she was married to for more than 50 years; surviving are two sons, Jamie (Brenda) Estay, of Neoga, and Billy (Lorie) Wicker, of Bradley; three daughters, Sheryl Bauman (Tony Scott), of Bradley, Jodie Giroux (Dustin Blanchette), of Bradley, and Tina (George) Tuominen, of Texas; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Jim (Sue) Hults, of Kankakee; and sisters, Mary (Gary) Devore, of Kankakee, and Kathy (Mel) Hughes, of Fort Worth, Texas.
Preceding her in death were two brothers, Butch and Jeff; and a beloved grandson, Josh Giroux.
Services will be private.
