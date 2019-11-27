Jacqueline R. Serene, 91, of Clifton and formerly of Herscher, passed away Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton.
She was born Feb. 2, 1928, in Kankakee, the daughter of Charles and Rachel Stark Hoff. Jacqueline married Gerald Serene on Dec. 7, 1946, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death April 3, 1993.
Jacqueline was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed music. Jacqueline was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Carolyn Serene, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Nate) Buttrey, of Chicago, Amy (Mark) Fabish, of Dunlap, Tiffany (Chad) Scanlon, of Bonfield, and April Higdon, of Alexandria, Va.; seven great-grandchildren; and one son-in-law, Matt Higdon, of Hallsville, Mo.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Marilyn Higdon; and three sisters.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher. Burial will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Herscher.
Memorials may be made to Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home Chapel.
