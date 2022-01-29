CHICAGO — Jacqueline Ann “Jackie” Milner, 94, of Chicago, passed away Jan. 23, 2022, at her home.
She was born Sept. 3, 1927, in Reading, Pa., the daughter of William and Violet (Curley) Landis. Jackie married Lorin Eugene Milner on July 9, 1949, at Asbury Park in New Jersey. He preceded her in death June 10, 1988.
Jackie worked as a broadcaster. Jackie was a Big Band Singer in the late 1940s. It was during this time she met her future husband, Gene Milner, when she was booked as a singer for his radio show in Asbury Park, N.J. When she pivoted her career to broadcasting, Jackie shunned the spotlight but was notably the first woman speaker at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Convention in 1973. She took great pride in being recognized by the State of Illinois Legislature for broadcast excellence, when they issued a day in her honor, on her 90th birthday.
She was an avid sports enthusiast. Jackie loved her Cubbies and Rory McIlroy. Her favorite book: The Bible. Jackie read it every day. Her favorite day was Sunday, when she would attend The Moody Church on LaSalle Street in Chicago. In fact, she attended every Sunday for more than 35 years. Jackie worked actively in radio throughout her life and only just retired when she turned 90 years old.
Jackie was a member of the Moody Church in Chicago.
Surviving are her children, Lauren and Bruce Strinden, of Mandan, N.D., Michael and Lori Milner, of Stuart, Fla., Timothy Milner, of Bourbonnais, and Cherie and David Hoffman, of Alpharetta, Ga.; one sister, Joan Cordon, of Santa Clarita, Calif.; 10 grandchildren, Judge Kirby, Mackenzie Kirby, Eugene Milner, Alexandra Milner, E. Thomas Hoffman, Jacqueline Hoffman, Scott Hoffman, Charlton Milner, Maxwell Milner and Samantha Milner; and seven great-grandchildren, Isabella, Jacqueline, Evangeline, Santiago, Wilder, Wells and Rhodes.
In addition to her husband, Lorin Milner, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Tommy “Judge” Milner; and two brothers, William Landis and Robert Landis.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life for Jackie will be this spring in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. At that time, they will inurn her next to her beloved son, Tommy “Judge” in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Memorials may be made to the Riverside Healthcare Foundation or Youth for Christ in Kankakee.
Jackie’s family invites everyone to tune in to WVLI 92.7FM Sunday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. (CST), as they dedicate the Great American Songbook Show in Jackie’s honor.
