BOURBONNAIS — Jacqueline F. “Jackie” Kennell, 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully at her home Friday (July 29, 2022).

Jackie was born Aug. 31, 1940, in Streator, the daughter of Walter and Esther Chamberlin. She grew up in Leonore.

From her marriage to her former spouse, Jackie had seven children who loved, adored and admired her as much as she did them. Jackie’s seven children all survive her. They are: Kevin (Linda) Kennell, of Clifton, Brian Kennell (Carmen Becker), of Miami, Fla., Karin (John) Filkins, of El Paso, Ill., Jim Kennell (Heidi Thomas), of Vienna, Va., Rebecca (Terry) Pierce, of League City, Texas, Scott (Amy) Kennell, of Highland, and Patrick Kennell (Dawn Krigstin), of New York, N.Y.

