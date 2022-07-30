BOURBONNAIS — Jacqueline F. “Jackie” Kennell, 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully at her home Friday (July 29, 2022).
Jackie was born Aug. 31, 1940, in Streator, the daughter of Walter and Esther Chamberlin. She grew up in Leonore.
From her marriage to her former spouse, Jackie had seven children who loved, adored and admired her as much as she did them. Jackie’s seven children all survive her. They are: Kevin (Linda) Kennell, of Clifton, Brian Kennell (Carmen Becker), of Miami, Fla., Karin (John) Filkins, of El Paso, Ill., Jim Kennell (Heidi Thomas), of Vienna, Va., Rebecca (Terry) Pierce, of League City, Texas, Scott (Amy) Kennell, of Highland, and Patrick Kennell (Dawn Krigstin), of New York, N.Y.
Jackie is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Jean Etzel, of Bradley; as well as her sister, Suzanne Schorn; and her brother, Dean (Lynn) Chamberlin; along with many nieces and nephews.
Jackie taught her children the values of hard work, perseverance, and through it all, kindness. Perhaps her greatest joy in life was seeing those values born to her 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, for she beamed with pride and loved them “bunches and bunches.”
She worked in medical transcription for many years at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, where she made and maintained many lifelong friends whom she dearly treasured. She later volunteered at Asbury Thrift Store. She was an avid football fan, especially cheering for her beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Jackie was a long-time member of St. Martin of Tours Catholice Church, and later, Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters; two brothers-in-law; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Jackie’s life will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Bickford of Bourbonnais (Activity Fund) or Vitas Hospice.
Jackie exemplified what it means to be kind. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have her in their lives.