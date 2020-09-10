KANKAKEE — Jacqueline Bradford-Wise, 61, of Kankakee, passed away Aug. 18, 2020, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born April 5, 1959, in Greenville, Miss., the daughter of Issac Bradford and Laverne French.
Jacqueline worked as an elementary school teacher until retiring because of health reasons. She had received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Alcorn State University in 1981.
Surviving are her sons, Joseph Bradford and Lori Phillips, of Kankakee, Gregory Wise Jr., of Houston, Texas, and Tevin Carter, of Greenville, Miss.; brothers, Jeffery and Andrea Bradford, of Junction City, Kan., Michael and Carolyn Bradford, of Greenville, Miss.; sister, Carolyn Bradford, of Las Vegas, Nev.; three grandchildren, Devin Bradford, Jasmine Bradford and Kyle Malone, all of Kankakee; two great-grandchildren, Khyelle Malone and Khyla Malone, both of Kankakee; and Quentin Bradford, a nephew she raised as her son, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Preceding her in death were her father, Issac Bradford; mother, Laverne French; sister, Bettye McDonald; brother-in-law, Albert McDonald; and sister, Brenda Bradford.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial service will be in Greenville, Miss., at Mount Sinai Baptist Church on Oct. 17, 2020.
