AROMA PARK — Jackie “Jack” G. Cote, son of Russel Cote and Mable (Nicholson) Cote, was born Sept. 3, 1941, in Aroma Park.
Jack departed this life Feb. 27, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at his side. At the time of his passing, Jack was 79 years old.
He married his true love, Barbara Cote (Bishop), on Feb. 11, 1959, and they recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara “Barb” Cote; his two sons, Ray (Terri) Cote, of Arizona, and Jeff (Terri) Cote, of Indiana; his daughter, Jackie (Jim) Scott; seven grandchildren, Terry (Megan), Brianna, Shelly, Nick (Kari), Hyson (Mack) and Corey (Chris) Garrett; 11 great-grandchildren; his brother, Fritz Cote; his sister, Rose Youny; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Russel and Mable Cote; his brothers, Russel (Jr) Cote and Eugene Cote; and his granddaughter, Sara Cote.
Jack spent most of his adult life serving and protecting, as he was a police officer in Crete, Beecher and Peotone for many years.
He loved the outdoors, and after retirement spent a lot of time camping, taking care of his yard and eating out.
He was very loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.