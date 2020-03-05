MOMENCE -- Jack D. Rose, 88, of Momence, passed away Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at his home in Momence.
He was born March 8, 1931, in South Bend, Ind., the son of Dale Leroy and Thelma Vera Enyeart Rose.
Jack married Lillian Jane Naumann on Aug. 10, 1952, in Benton Harbor, Mich. She preceded him in death Feb. 29, 2012.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and David Lehman, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Pam and Larry Hunte, of Momence, and Sara and Darryl Boatman, of Watseka; one son and daughter-in-law, David and Angela Rose, of Victoria, Texas; one self-adopted son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Thelma Ostrow, of Momence; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Richard Rose.
He was a salesman for Western Auto and other auto parts stores. Prior to moving to Momence, he had lived in Sister Lakes, Mich., and Dowagiac, Mich.
Jack served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, serving aboard the USS Hornet.
He was member of Calvary Community Church in Momence, and the men’s bowling league, serving as treasurer and secretary. Jack also was a volunteer at the Momence Food Pantry and the Momence Ministerial Association.
Jack enjoyed woodworking, fishing and reading. He was a devout Christian and family man.
He enjoyed traveling to Michigan every opportunity he could.
Memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Calvary Community Church in Momence. Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, also at the church, followed by military rites provided by the Momence Honor Guard. The Rev. Randy Schweizer will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Community Church, Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Momence Food Pantry.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
