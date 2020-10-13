DANVILLE — Jack L. Mann, 69, of Danville and formerly of Watseka, passed away Thursday (Oct. 8, 2020) at his home.
He was born Jan. 20, 1951, in Milford, the son of George Jr. and Leona (Wood) Mann. Jack married Virginia Reitsma on April 21, 1989, in Paducah, Ky.
Surviving are his wife, Virginia Mann, of Danville; one stepson, Chad Morgan, of Hoopeston; three sisters, Minta Carpenter, of Jeffersonville, Ind., Sandra Christensen, of Guthrie, Okla., and Tondra Mann-Niswander (Darrell), of Watseka; five stepgrandchildren, Richard Morgan, of Kentucky, Alexander Morgan, Skyler Morgan, Justin Morgan and Serenity Morgan, all of Hoopeston; a stepgreat-grandchild, Desmond Morgan; five brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his aunt, Clarice Farrand, who was like a mother; and a great-grandchild, Pierson Morgan.
Jack was a lifelong truck driver. Before his retirement, he worked at the Watseka Farmer’s Grain Elevator in Watseka.
He enjoyed going to NASCAR races with his buddy, Jim, and he was always the life of the party. Jack will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, until the noon funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery in Iroquois. The Rev. Tom McCann will officiate the services.
Per the current COVID-19 guidelines and the wishes of the family, masks are required upon entrance if you wish to attend Jack’s services. Thank you for your cooperation.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
