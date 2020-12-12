BOURBONNAIS — Jack W. Littrell Sr., 84, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Dec. 10, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Jan. 18, 1936, in Harrisburg, the son of Vernon and Lenora (Smith) Littrell. Jack married Patricia Blanchette on Dec. 1, 1960, in Beaverville, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She passed away Nov. 10, 2001.
Jack proudly served our country in the U. S. Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957.
He was a supervisor for Ford Motor Co. for over 30 years until his retirement in 1992. He was a past Shriner and a Mason.
Jack enjoyed golfing, bowling and fishing.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Jack (Jill) Littrell Jr., of Bourbonnais, Mark (Beth) Littrell, of Aurora, Colo., and Joel (Jackie) Littrell, of St. Anne; five grandchildren, Blake, Matthew, Brandon, Sarah and Grace Littrell. Also surviving are two sisters, Lena Mae Partain, of Lansing, and Alma Matthes, of St. Louis, Mo.; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Patricia Littrell, he was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Martha Davis.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
