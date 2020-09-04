BRADLEY — Jace Allen Held, 35, of Bradley, passed away Aug. 31,2020.
Jace was born Oct. 14, 1984, in Kankakee, the son of Robert Held and Michelle Jones.
Surviving are his parents, Michelle Jones, of Bradley, and Robert Held (Teresa), of Kankakee; two children, Jaiden and Brooklynn; non-biological daughter, Avery; a brother, Jeromie Held (Estella Charles), of Watseka; two sisters, Alexa Johnson, of Bradley, and Krystal Keller (Austin Mcguire), of Limestone; non-biological sister, Tonya Bultman, of Limestone; three uncles, Thomas Held, of Texas, Eugene Poynter, of Bradley, and Brian Poynter, of Kankakee; three aunts, Lori Poynter, of Kankakee, Renee Chambers, of Bradley, and Regina Simmons, of Danforth; seven nieces and nephews, Courtney, Jacoby, Tessa, Daxon, MacKenzie, Maeleigh and Rizzo; and several cousins.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Carol Poynter and Roy Raber; his paternal grandparents, Shirley Brinkman and Thomas Held; and one brother, Ryan Keller.
Jace was funny and well-loved by everyone who knew him, and he will be greatly missed by his family as well as his many, many friends. He’d do anything to make someone laugh. He loved playing and watching sports, and playing games with his children and young nieces and nephews, and going fishing with his family and friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with a service to follow at 6 p.m.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to the family wishes, for the care of his children.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!