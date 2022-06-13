Ivan Denault

HERSCHER — Ivan N. Denault, of Herscher, passed away Thursday (June 9, 2022) at Carriage Crossing Senior Citizens’ Living, Bloomington.
Ivan was born Aug. 21, 1936, on the family farm in Herscher, the son of Leo E. and Derrilda L. Denault.
He served in the U.S. Army; and then married Barbara J. Wilkins, from Bradley, on July 6, 1963, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley. Together they ran and grew the farm operation and created a wonderful way of life for their family.
The farm was a special place and served as a source of love and peace for the Denault family, neighbors and friends through the years.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Denise M. Baker (Jim), of Custer Park, and Marcia L. Grabow (Mike), of Normal; two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven R. Denault (Christel), of Bloomington, and Christopher A. Denault (Susan), of Union Hill; 11 grandchildren, Michael and Patrick Baker, Deirdre, Alyssa, Nathan, Jack and Andria Denault, and Katie, Bret, Mitchell and Luke Grabow; and his sister, Romella “Bee” Saindon, of Manteno.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Norma and James Fitzgerald; his brother, Delmar; brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Donna Denault; a brother-in-law, Bob Saindon; and his in-laws, Clarence and Toni Wilkins.
Ivan loved the family farm and had no intent to leave it. He was loyal to and cherished his neighbors. He built his life around family, faith and farming. He valued his French and Catholic heritage, Ford cars and trucks, big band music, airplanes and his annual pilgrimage to the EAA Oshkosh AirVenture Convention. He was protective, gentle and humble. Ivan was rarely in a hurry and recognized the value of being content. This was evident in how he treated his family and his beloved barn cats, with a special affection for the calicos. He was frugal and ensured he knew where every penny from the farm was sourced and spent. Ivan enjoyed fixing up mowers and motorcycles in his spare time and taking motorcycle rides with Barbara on the back of the motorcycle to check the crops and fields. His children and grandchildren best remember him for family meals on the farm, his grilled chicken, motorcycle and tractor rides, and time spent with him in his shop.
He was a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), and St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Irwin.
There will be two visitations and funeral Masses for family and friends to choose to attend. The first will be at St. Patrick Church of Merna in Bloomington, so that Barbara may attend. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Monday, June 13, and will continue until the 11 a.m. Mass.
The second visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, until the 11 a.m. Mass at St. James the Apostle Church in Irwin. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Irwin.
Memorials may be made to the organizations that Ivan and Barbara supported, St. James for memorial Masses or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Local arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
