Ivadelle Meints

DANFORTH — Ivadelle Agnes Meints, 91, of Danforth, passed away Thursday (March 12, 2020) at Prairieview Lutheran Home, Danforth.
She was born Oct. 16, 1928, the daughter of Raymond and Lydia (Fatka) Geisler, Danforth.
When Ivadelle was a young girl, her mother passed away, and her father later married Carrie Stoup in 1944. Ivadelle was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth. She graduated from Cullom Community High School in 1946. After her training at beauty school, she became a hairdresser. She operated a beauty shop at Cullom and later one in her Danforth home.
She married George F. Meints Jr. on Aug. 26, 1951, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Gilman. Their attendants were her best friend, Leona (Kewley) Meredith, and George’s brother, Ervin Meints. They settled on the Meints family farm and as a farmer’s wife, she helped George with many things. They moved into Danforth in 1968. George preceded her in death in 2008. She was active in the Danforth American Legion Auxiliary, St. Paul Lutheran Church activities, and was an election judge for many years.
Surviving are her niece, Diane (Roger) Gustafson, of Paxton; two nephews, James (Patricia) Green, of Watseka, and Michael Green; two brothers, Herbert (Ann) Weber, of Georgia, and Ed (Sandy) Weber, of Florida; her aunt, Mildred Schunke, of Gilman; numerous cousins and friends; and her Prairieview buddy, Dolores Wingren.
Ivadelle enjoyed playing cards and Bingo and doing crafts.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Burial will be in Danforth Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or to Prairieview Lutheran Home.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
