MANTENO — Irlas Hobson, 98, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (Dec. 19, 2021) at Manteno Springs nursing home.
She was born Aug. 29, 1923, in Homer, the daughter of Arthur and Velma (Campbell) Hillery. Irlas married Jack Hobson on Oct. 11, 1943, in Missouri. He preceded her in death in July of 1995.
Irlas was a member of the Eastern Star and Manteno Methodist Church.
She retired from CSL Behring after 25 years of service.
Irlas loved to sew, crochet, read, play cards and bake.
Surviving are one daughter, Linda Sollers, of Manteno; two grandchildren, Tammie (Jeff) Paladin and John (Becki) Sollers; eight great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mildred Wolf; and one brother, Herman (Delores) Hillary.
In addition to her husband, Jack Hobson, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one son-in-law, Don Sollers.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice.
