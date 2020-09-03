KANKAKEE — Iris Betty Faford, 94, of Kankakee, passed away at her home in Riverside Senior Citizens Life Community on Monday (Aug. 31, 2020).
She was born April 24, 1926, in Kankakee, the daughter of Otha and Bertha (Gressens) Sublette. Iris married Adrian Faford on March 12, 1948. He preceded her in death in 1989.
Iris was recruited to attend nursing school through the U.S. Army Nurse Cadet Corp. Iris was an RN at St. Mary’s Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and finished her career as school nurse at Olivet Nazarene University.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kankakee for more than 70 years and was active in the Women’s Circle, helping with fundraisers or anywhere she was needed. Iris was a devoted Christian and enjoyed reading her Bible devotions daily.
Iris was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and volunteered at the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross. She enjoyed playing golf in the Shamrock Women’s League and most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert (Diane) Faford, of New Lenox, and James (Karen) Faford, of Kankakee; a daughter and son-in-law, Ann (Mark) McWatters, of Richmond, Texas; grandchildren, Jason (Tracy) Parrott, Bret (Anna) Faford, Sarah (Kate) Faford-Johnson, Rachel Faford, Conrad (Kristen) McWatters, Jordan (Caroline) McWatters and Colin (Nicolette) McWatters; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Juliet Parrott, Eliana and Bennett Faford, and Emerson and Reagan McWatters. Also surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Donna (Vince) Saindon, of Bourbonnais; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Marvin (Gwen) Sublette, of Grand Junction, Colo., and Mary Jane Sublette, of Bourbonnais; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Donald Sublette; a sister, Gloria Patton; and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Sublette and Lois Womack.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Kankakee.
