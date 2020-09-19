Irene Wilder

BRADLEY — Irene R. Wilder, 97, passed away peacefully Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at her home.
She was born Jan. 25, 1923, in Beaverville, the daughter of Moses and Ludivine (Regnier) Dionne. Irene married Jesse Wilder on Aug. 30, 1945, and went on to create a loving family that has spanned four generations.
Irene was a former bookkeeper, and past co-owner of the Wabash Grocery Store in Bradley back in the 1950s. She was also bookkeeper for the family business, Larson & Wilder Rentals, co-owned by she, Jesse, and Howard and Earline Larson, of Bradley.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Irene loved nothing more than being surrounded by her family, sharing laughter and love.
Surviving are her three children, Mary Kay Wilder (Les Larsen), of Wilmington, Steve Wilder (Debbie), of Bradley, and Becky Wilder, of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Ryan Wilder, of Martinton, Dan Wilder (Stepheny), of Bradley, Megan Clark (Jon), of Bradley, and Jay McCormick (Dan Schmidt), of Joliet; and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Jesse; her parents; five sisters, Doreen Fortin, Juliet Marquis, Dolora Kennedy, Anita Chenore and Yvonne Boudreau; three brothers, Conrad Dionne, Viator Dionne and Paul Dionne; and one grandson, Ian M. Lewis.
Privates services took place Sept. 16.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care, founded as Hospice of Kankakee Valley, Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
