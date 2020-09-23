RANTOUL — Irene George, 96, passed away Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020) at Eagle’s View Memory Care in Rantoul.
She was born Feb. 27, 1924, in Batesville, Ark., the daughter of Roe and Sally (Pool) Thomison. Irene married Dan H. George on Nov. 14, 1944. They were married for 50 years and raised their children in Watseka.
They moved from Watseka and spent close to 30 years in the Kankakee area.
Surviving are her children, Patricia (Jim) Brandenburg, Donnie (Marilyn) George, Karen (Ed) Garside, Terry George and Dwayne George. Irene has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Don; her son, Ricky; and her brother, Jay Thomison.
She was a loving mother and homemaker. Irene was a remarkable cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. She enjoyed gardening, working with flowers and caring for her yard.
Irene was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Bourbonnais and a dedicated servant to the Lord, as well as to her church and family. Irene’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Eagle’s View and Schreffler Funeral Homes.
A private family graveside service will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
