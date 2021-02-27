WATSEKA — Iraena Mae “Renie” Brown, 78, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 24, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Sedgewickville, Mo., the daughter of Ira and Sarah Mae (Seabaugh) Gibbons. Iraena married Roger G. Brown on Feb. 18, 1961. He preceded her in death Feb. 5, 2014.
Renie worked as a laborer in a factory. She loved gardening, crocheting and sewing. She loved spending time with her family. They were the most important thing in her life. Renie was a great storyteller. She loved playing Scrabble with her family. She would always try to play the word “ubet” in the family Scrabble game. Renie had a strong faith and was the family prayer warrior.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Watseka.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Ricky Brown, of Papineau, and Greg and Susan Brown, of Moultrie, Ga.; four daughters and two sons-in-law, Tonia Collins, of Donovan, Sonia and Kevin Bulmann, of Donovan, Donna and Scott Wascher, of Bourbonnais, and Rhonda Emerson, of Beaverville; one sister, Thelma Beckett, of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Roger Brown, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Patricia Brown; two grandchildren, Tristan Emerson and Courtney Bires; three sisters, Glendola Gibbons, Faye Seabaugh and Yonetta Moore; two brothers, Donald Gibbons and Jim Gibbons; and one son-in-law, Michael Emerson.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, until the time of the 3 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. The Rev. Raymond Jackson will officiate the service.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
