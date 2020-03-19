KANKAKEE — Ira Dale Nelson, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (March 14, 2020) at home with family.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. An additional time will be from noon Saturday, March 21, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Tyler J. Prude will officiate and Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. is the eulogist. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Ira was born June 6, 1931, in Artesia, Miss., the son of Peter Jackson and Rosabelle Nelson. After the death of his mother, he was raised by his grandfather and grandmother, Lucious and Mae Nelson. At an early age, his family moved to Kankakee, where he attended school.
On March 6, 1951, he joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean conflict. Ira received an honorable discharge Jan. 15, 1954.
Ira’s goal was to become a barber. He attended Moler’s Barber School, Chicago, and received his diploma March 16, 1960. In addition, he attended the Lydia Adams Beauty School, Chicago, and received his diploma June 11, 1961. Ultimately, he became the first licensed barber in Kankakee, owning his own business located at 640 N. Schuyler Ave., as Nelson’s Barber Shop. Also, he was a barber at the Manteno Developmental Center for 13 years.
On Aug. 18, 1973, he married Ruby Austin Chisholm, and to this union one son was born.
In the past few years, he had been a member of Pleasant Grove MB Church. Other organizations he participated in were the Prince Hall Mason (33rd Degree), he organized the Deacons & Mothers Alliance and led many community projects. His greatest joys were cutting and styling hair with great skill, having long persuasive conversations, enjoying music, going camping, telling jokes, teasing others, sharing Christ and eating heartily.
Surviving are his lovely wife, Ruby; three sons, Craig Nelson, Atlanta, Ga., Kenny James, Kankakee, Roderick (Melody) Nelson, Naperville; two stepsons, Ira (Loretta) Nelson, Dekalb, Duane Nelson, Kankakee; four daughters, Frances Young, Detroit, Mich., Kathy Lewis, Atlanta, Ga., Ida Green, Flint, Mich., Monica Lynn (Tony) Taylor, Biloxi, Miss.; brothers-in-law, Leonard Austin, Little Rock, Ark., Raleigh Austin, Raytown, Mo., Michael McNeil, Raymore; three sisters-in-law, Emma Burrell, Kankakee, Margaret McNeil, Raymore, Ruth Austin, Raymore; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; stepson, Gregory Chisholm; sister, Christine Fifer; brothers, Bennie Lee and Robert Lee Johnson; and other relatives.
