KANKAKEE — Ira F. Lawless, 101, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021) at Riverside Senior Citizens Living in Bourbonnais.
He was born Oct. 24, 1919, in Reddick, the son of John and Mabel (Tavares) Lawless. Ira married Catherine D. Ortman on July 28, 1945, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Sept. 11, 2020.
Ira worked in human resources, retiring from Henkel Corporation (General Mills) after 30 years.
He enjoyed golfing, hunting, woodworking and remodeling.
Ira had attended Reddick Schools.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, having served during World War II.
Ira was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, James and Lynne Anne Lawless, of McCall, Idaho; one daughter, Marilyn McCall, of West Newbury, Mass.; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Marianne Lawless, of Bourbonnais.
In addition to his wife, Catherine Lawless, he was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Marion, Lyle and James V.; three sisters, Lorraine, Loretta and Elaine; and one son-in-law, Bill McCall.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. The Rev. John Peeters will celebrate the Mass. Entombment will follow in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
