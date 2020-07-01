MARTINTON — Ira “June” H. Ratliff Jr., 93, of Martinton, passed away Sunday (June 28, 2020) at Sheldon Healthcare Center.
He was born May 2, 1927, in Clifton, the son of Ira Sr. and Marguerite (Hopkins) Ratliff. June married Eileen Shyke on July 29, 1950, in Martinton.
Surviving are his wife, Eileen Ratliff, of Martinton; his children, James Ratliff, of Martinton, Susan Thomas, of Watseka, Cheryl (Tom) Davis, of Martinton, and Traci (Shane) Kleinert, of Loda; 13 grandchildren, Shawn Cailteux, Kristie (Darin) Hofbauer, Tyson Cailteux, Matt Ratliff, Cassie Davis (Jeff Feret), Crystal Davis (Nic Beavers), Collin (Jessica) Davis, Anthony (Casie) Ratliff-Troyer, Shannon Ratliff (Darrin Schaap), Kailey Kleinert (Drew Schrodt), Colton Kleinert, Beau Kleinert and Brooke Kleinert; nine great-grandchildren; a special niece, Kathy Webster; and his faithful companion Dalmation, Jake.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Jeff Ratliff; one daughter, Diana Cailteux; a son-in-law, Dan Thomas; one brother; and three sisters.
June spent his life doing what he loved best, farming and raising Angus Cattle. He was a graduate of Chatsworth High School, where he played football. When June wasn’t farming, he enjoyed woodworking and collecting antiques.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. June was also a former member of the Martinton Lion’s Club and was drainage commissioner.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, July 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will immediately follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton.
Memorials may be made to Martinton Fire/EMS, Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Martinton Food Pantry.
Please sign his online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.
